Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 85.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Snap-on by 53.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total transaction of $4,244,095.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. This trade represents a 18.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,940. This trade represents a 35.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,531 shares of company stock worth $6,628,691. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $371.61 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $372.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.06%.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.