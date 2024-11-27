Soros Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 114,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BABA opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $203.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

