Soros Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $26,739,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,970,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,024,589.98. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,445.09. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,256 shares of company stock worth $105,984,120 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.1 %

AXON opened at $632.16 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.28 and a 1 year high of $641.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 163.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

