Soros Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 99.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in VeriSign by 56.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 50.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 69,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $5,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $185.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.27. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

