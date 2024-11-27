SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.64. 10,737,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 35,105,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOUN. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 63,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $312,636.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,311,808.16. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,907 shares in the company, valued at $890,583.21. The trade was a 21.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,044. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 97.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 298.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 108.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

