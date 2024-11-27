SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.33 and last traded at $163.33, with a volume of 1345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

