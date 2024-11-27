SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.97 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

