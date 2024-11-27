Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Increased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 31.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 69.1% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 48.5% in the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,362,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $327,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,542.96. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $103.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.72%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

