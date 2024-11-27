STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Up 353.7% in November

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 353.7% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

TUGN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,668. The company has a market cap of $34.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.2394 dividend. This is an increase from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

