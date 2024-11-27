Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 11,299 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 700% compared to the typical volume of 1,413 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of KODK stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,564,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,956. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $573.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on KODK

About Eastman Kodak

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.