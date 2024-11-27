StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 312.1% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NEWZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $29.91.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

Institutional Trading of StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF

About StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF stock. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF ( NASDAQ:NEWZ Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. Grove Bank & Trust owned about 26.60% of StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NEWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US companies across various market capitalizations. The fund selects securities by blending Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies.

