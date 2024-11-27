Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,199 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,294,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,012,000 after buying an additional 47,921 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,005,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,675 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,946,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 744,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 678,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. 18,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,545. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

