Stone House Investment Management LLC Buys 2,696 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $206.31. 42,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,860. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $206.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

