Stone House Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,343,379 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

