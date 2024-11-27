Stonepine Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,171 shares during the period. scPharmaceuticals makes up 2.2% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,504,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,225,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,048,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 621,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 124,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCPH shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 31,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,608. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.