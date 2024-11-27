Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 794.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average is $127.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

