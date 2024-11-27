Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Aramark by 70.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,329,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,677,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,073,000 after buying an additional 1,495,737 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,602,000 after buying an additional 923,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,977,000 after buying an additional 720,738 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 154.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 274,780 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on ARMK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aramark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

NYSE ARMK opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

