Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,164,000 after purchasing an additional 323,995 shares during the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 104.7% during the second quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 203,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 79,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

