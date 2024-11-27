Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 2,684 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 31.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $2,247,502.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,662,575.98. This represents a 10.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,915.44. The trade was a 8.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

