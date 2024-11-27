Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 518 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,453,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.18.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,029.12. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $191.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

