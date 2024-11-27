Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 71,140 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Sunrun by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 290,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 63,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,148 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $40,360.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,036.47. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,087,409.20. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,225. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

