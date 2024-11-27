Swedbank AB Purchases New Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,542,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.31% of PVH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 270.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $42,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Trading Down 0.1 %

PVH opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average of $103.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

