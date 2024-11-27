Swedbank AB Sells 54 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.09% of Everest Group worth $14,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 12,263.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,766,000 after purchasing an additional 412,040 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,750,000 after acquiring an additional 269,665 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,057,000 after acquiring an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Everest Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,646,000 after acquiring an additional 116,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Everest Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This represents a 9.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $387.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.79 and its 200 day moving average is $380.87. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.76 and a 1 year high of $417.04.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.