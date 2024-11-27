Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Shares of SYZ stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,220. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.82. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of C$6.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Acumen Capital set a C$13.25 target price on Sylogist in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on Sylogist from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.96.

In other news, Director Taylor Gray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.81, for a total value of C$108,100.00. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

