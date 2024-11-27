T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) is National Wealth Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for about 5.7% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TCHP traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. 11,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.