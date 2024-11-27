Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 8759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKT. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.31). Tanger had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,179.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 72,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 25,683 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,036 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Tanger by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 109,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

