Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 308,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 157,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £1.88 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70.

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. The company operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

