Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 395,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 684,368 shares.The stock last traded at $4.51 and had previously closed at $4.47.

TEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC raised Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 171.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 67.7% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 31,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Telefónica by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 77,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

