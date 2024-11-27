Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Telephone and Data Systems has a payout ratio of -94.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.19) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -84.2%.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. 17,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,694. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDS. Raymond James raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

