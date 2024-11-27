Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $143.63, but opened at $139.54. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $141.95, with a volume of 237,150 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.19.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. The trade was a 64.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,362.04. The trade was a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 88.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,700,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,855,000 after buying an additional 3,604,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,893,000 after purchasing an additional 390,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 687,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,515,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.