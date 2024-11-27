The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Up 290.5% in November

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 290.5% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGABL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st.

About Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061

