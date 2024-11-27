The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,345. This trade represents a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.68, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

