The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 253.8% from the October 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 97,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 126,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

CUBA remained flat at $2.42 on Wednesday. 37,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,263. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

