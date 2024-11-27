The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $119,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,231,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Shares of HD stock opened at $428.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.59 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $405.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

