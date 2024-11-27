The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of American Express worth $118,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.6% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 350.3% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.09.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $305.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.77 and a 200 day moving average of $254.26. American Express has a 1 year low of $163.32 and a 1 year high of $306.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 41.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total value of $3,552,818.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,724,067.18. This represents a 10.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

