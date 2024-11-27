The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $130.13 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,773 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $130,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after buying an additional 738,509 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,329,000 after purchasing an additional 233,242 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 52.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 477,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,285,000 after purchasing an additional 164,586 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $40,004,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 710,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,369,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock opened at $327.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.66 and its 200-day moving average is $253.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $330.72.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.92.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

