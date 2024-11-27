The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Lessened by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $18,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.77. 71,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $127.83 and a one year high of $215.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,604,582.17. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock worth $5,573,027 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.