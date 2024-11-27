The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.1% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 148.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

