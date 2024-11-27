Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF Price Performance
Shares of USCF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52. Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.
About Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF
