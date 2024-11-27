Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF Price Performance

Shares of USCF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52. Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

Get Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF alerts:

About Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (USCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US Cash Flow Champions index. The fund invests in large- and midcap US companies with the highest, positive cash flows over the last 3 years. USCF was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

Receive News & Ratings for Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.