Thomas Hartfield Sells 5,000 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Hartfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,502.22. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Hartfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Thomas Hartfield sold 6,986 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $77,893.90.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Landsea Homes stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $416.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

