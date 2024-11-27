Thomas Hartfield Sells 5,000 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Hartfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,502.22. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Thomas Hartfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Thomas Hartfield sold 6,986 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $77,893.90.
Landsea Homes Stock Performance
Landsea Homes stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $416.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Landsea Homes Company Profile
Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.
