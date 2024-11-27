TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) CFO Craig Shesky Sells 47,523 Shares

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) CFO Craig Shesky sold 47,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $40,394.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,167.40. This trade represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TMC the metals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,118. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $272.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.69. TMC the metals company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in TMC the metals by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 485,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 119,335 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TMC the metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 796,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

