Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) to Issue $0.26 — Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 46.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NDP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

