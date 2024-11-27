Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 19,583 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,214,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $823,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,164,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,011,000 after acquiring an additional 146,757 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 124,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JBBB opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

