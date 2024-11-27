Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $39,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $408.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.88 and its 200 day moving average is $375.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $294.34 and a twelve month high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

