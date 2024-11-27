Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,214.72 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,079.50 and a 1 year high of $5,237.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,528.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,063.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,820.50.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

