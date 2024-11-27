TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,916,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 615,617 shares.The stock last traded at $9.02 and had previously closed at $8.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $744.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 152.83, a current ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.