Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,589,000. M&G Plc grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 135,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $162.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.85 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 79.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

