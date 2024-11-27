Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $987,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.7% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $152,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,630,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,732,000 after purchasing an additional 511,470 shares during the period. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $320.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.85 and a 200-day moving average of $181.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $231.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

