Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $719,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $2,506,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,240 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,310 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 39.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.71 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.