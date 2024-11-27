True Vision MN LLC Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

True Vision MN LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of True Vision MN LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,035 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.34.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

